Exhibit: When Caged Birds Sing by Ann Weiner

The Housatonic Museum of Art is proud to present its next exhibition, When Caged Birds Sing by Ann Weiner. The exhibit features eight life-size sculptures that represent current day activists for Women’s Rights, and an opening reception with the artist will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 5:30 to 7 pm. The exhibition will be on view through February 10, 2018.

The exhibit’s title, When Caged Birds Sing, is based on the Maya Angelou poem Caged Bird. Like birds trapped in their cages, the women in this installation intone their stories of survival and freedom from abuse. They sing about freedom from violence and oppression, as well as the freedom to advocate for others who are still at risk.

The exhibition shares the real-life stories of eight courageous women who each endured, and survived, abuse that is rarely discussed openly. Through assemblage art, Weiner thrusts domestic abuse, sex trafficking, kidnapping, transphobia, female genital mutilation, honor killings, the denial of educational opportunities and the sale of child brides into the spotlight.

The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) is located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport, CT and is home to one of the premier college art collections in the United States. Its collection offers students and the community alike the opportunity to view works that span the history of art from the ancient to the contemporary. Unique to the Housatonic Community College campus, this permanent collection is on continuous display throughout the 300,000 square foot facility, offering a rare opportunity for both art enthusiasts and casual observers to view and interact with the art on a daily basis.

