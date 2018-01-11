Event calendar brought to you by

January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Essence of a Painting,” featuring the work of the late New York artist, Michael Lowenbein. His exhibit runs January 2 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

 

Thursday, 11 January, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

