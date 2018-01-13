Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Indigo Soul is a stripped down rhythm and voice trio serving up a tasteful repertoire of R&B, soul and light pop. This tidy little trio hails from the vibrant artists village of Chester in the beautiful CT River Valley.
Featuring Carol Piro on lead vocals and shakers, Jeremy Coster on bass and Steve Fava on percussion and supporting vocals.
Saturday, 13 January, 2018
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4947
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
