Family Focus: Sing Along with Rick and Dawn

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Over here, over there! Join Rick Spencer and Dawn Indermuehle to listen, learn and sing songs from the First World War, from days long before and from decades afterward.  You'll hear some familiar songs and enjoy learning new ones that might just become favorites!  Sponsored by People's United Bank.

Monday, 15 January, 2018

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
