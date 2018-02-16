Tweet Family Focus: Winter Fest!

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Got the winter blues? Stop by the Fairfield Museum for a variety of activities on vacation days and celebrate the season! Enjoy the “Winter Wonderland” exhibit, watch movies inspired by winter sports, and enjoy some warm cider and refreshments. Sponsored by People's United Bank. Friday, February 16 and Monday, February 19, 11am – 2pm. Free!

11:00 AM - 02:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

