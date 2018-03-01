'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey storytelling. The exhibit runs through May 11, 2018. The Gallery is located in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space, 11 North Water Street in Norwalk, CT.

"Worth A Thousand Words", curated by Nadia Martinez, features works of art that communicate complex ideas in images. The 32 pieces in the exhibit show artists’ stories, emotions, concerns, memories, and ideas about life, nature, hope, world events, humanity, etc. Exhibiting artists include local artists Day Moore from Milford, Bobbie Bernstein of Westport, Gregory Ziebell of Norwalk and Carol M. Battin from Stamford.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” placemaking initiative, an effort to support art in parking spaces. The gallery is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday.