Artist Talk with Judith Steinberg

Please join us Tuesday, January 16 at 6pm for an intimate conversation with exhibiting artist Judith Steinberg. The artist will discuss the new work currently on view in her Silvermine Galleries exhibit "Memories and Desire."

As always, artist talks are free and open to the public.

The exhibition is on view until February 4.

Gallery Hours:

W-Sa 12-5pm

Su 1-5pm

www.silvermineart.org