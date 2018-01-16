Event calendar brought to you by
Artist Talk with Judith Steinberg
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Rd
New Canaan, CT
06840
Please join us Tuesday, January 16 at 6pm for an intimate conversation with exhibiting artist Judith Steinberg. The artist will discuss the new work currently on view in her Silvermine Galleries exhibit "Memories and Desire."
As always, artist talks are free and open to the public.
The exhibition is on view until February 4.
Gallery Hours: W-Sa 12-5pm Su 1-5pm www.silvermineart.org
Tuesday, 16 January, 2018
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Jeffrey Mueller
Categories:
