Bob Tweed Jazz

Stephen Roane, Jason Apostoleris and Tim Barry a.k.a., BOP TWEED, are very happy to be returning to the The Buttonwood Tree, they will be playing selections from their latest CD, “California Squares”, and previewing some new songs they’re working on, along with past favorites from previous CD’s.

Bop Tweed is comprised of Steve Roane of Madison on guitar and vocals, Jason Apostoleris of East Haddam on percussion and Tim Barry of Stony Creek on bass. They are all seasoned musicians, playing a mixture of original songs and jazz & blues standards.

Listen to the Music of Bop Tweed here