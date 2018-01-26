Bob Tweed Jazz

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Stephen Roane, Jason Apostoleris and Tim Barry a.k.a., BOP TWEED, are very happy to be returning to the The Buttonwood Tree, they will be playing selections from their latest CD, “California Squares”, and previewing some new songs they’re working on, along with past favorites from previous CD’s.
Bop Tweed is comprised of Steve Roane of Madison on guitar and vocals, Jason Apostoleris of East Haddam on percussion and Tim Barry of Stony Creek on bass. They are all seasoned musicians, playing a mixture of original songs and jazz & blues standards.
Listen to the Music of Bop Tweed
here
Friday, 26 January, 2018
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Thursday, 18 January, 2018
Curtain Call's Winter 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Gerberich's Gadgets: Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys 09:00 AM
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Holiday Magic: Selections From The Children's Historical Collection At Pequot Library 10:00 AM
Is He Dead 08:00 PM Friday, 19 January, 2018
Gerberich's Gadgets: Best of Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys 09:00 AM
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Holiday Magic: Selections From The Children's Historical Collection At Pequot Library 10:00 AM
Is He Dead 08:00 PM Saturday, 20 January, 2018
Curtain Call's Winter 2018 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Wednesday, 31 January, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 05 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 02 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 24 January, 2018
Wellness Wednesdays: Living Mindfully with Donna Brown, MS 07:00 PM Saturday, 17 February, 2018
Celebrate the Year of the Dog & Chinese New Year 10:00 AM Tuesday, 30 January, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 01 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 09 February, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 25 January, 2018
New Bleeding Control Basics Course on Jan 25th 07:00 PM
Museum After Dark: Backstage at the Olympics with NBC Sports! 06:00 PM
Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM
Laughter Yoga 06:00 PM Friday, 26 January, 2018
Bob Tweed Jazz 08:00 PM Saturday, 27 January, 2018
Aligned with Source: An Interactive Workshop & Meditation with Annaita Gandhy 10:30 AM
Everything Turned to Color 01:00 PM Monday, 29 January, 2018
Anything Goes Open Mic & Moments of Gratitude – Kyla 07:00 PM Tuesday, 30 January, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Friday, 23 February, 2018
Close To Home Dessert Tastings & Youth Concert 07:00 PM Sunday, 11 February, 2018
African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North and South 02:00 PM Thursday, 25 January, 2018
New Bleeding Control Basics Course on Jan 25th 07:00 PM