“Poetically Pop and Artfully Serene”, Everything Turned To Color is the unlikely but serendipitous musical partnership between veteran songwriters Bryan and Kyle Weber, and Neha Jiwrajka

Graduates of New York University, brothers Bryan and Kyle began their musical careers as leaders of the Alternative Rock band ZELAZOWA, releasing three full-length albums, touring the world from 2006-2009, and founding the DIY tour booking website IndieOnTheMove.com. Neha Jiwrajka (whose mother is a classically trained Hindustani singer) worked at tech giant Google in San Francisco, CA before leaving the company to pursue a masters degree in Jazz vocal performance at The New England Conservatory of Music. A classically trained pianist in her own right, Neha released her first solo record “The Dreamer” during her time in Boston, eventually relocating to NYC after graduation. It was in the lobby of their Brooklyn apartment building that Bryan first met Neha, the new neighbor that apparently didn’t mind his kids running, screaming, and climbing all over the lobby furniture. The chance encounter quickly turned into regular song workshopping sessions, which inevitably included Bryan’s longtime songwriting partner Kyle on lead guitar. In May of 2015, Bryan, Kyle, and Neha debuted as Everything Turned To Color at local DUMBO bar and music venue 68 Jay. Over the next two years, the trio of ex-Alt-Rock brothers and their classically trained neighbor toured up and down the northeast corridor time and time again, honing their Beatles meets Ella Fitzgerald-esque sound at notable venues including Rockwood Music Hall, World Cafe Live, Club Passim, and Daryl’s House, to name a few. In June of 2016, the group entered ECR Music Studios in NYC to track its debut album with esteemed musician/producer and founder of #IRespectMusic, Blake Morgan. The eleven song LP, entitled “Life Imagined”, was released on June 23, 2017 in tandem with two sold-out performances at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC. Says Mr. Morgan: “It’s rare that I’m hit this powerfully with new music–truly goose-bump inducing–and as a result, I’m not only a fan but completely sure that great things lie ahead for this band.”