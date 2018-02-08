Event calendar brought to you by

Storytellers: Work is the Curse of the Drinking Classes

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Enjoy a live performance of the hit one-man show featuring Johnson Flucker as Oscar Wilde.

Tickets: $30/adults, $20/senior and students

Presented by Pequot Library and the Yale Clubs of Lower Fairfield and Eastern Fairfield County.

“Work Is the Curse of the Drinking Classes” is the award-winning fully staged and costumed solo-show based on the life and work of Oscar Wilde. Johnson Flucker plays the poet, novelist, essayist, playwright, and truth-teller who–penniless and near friendless–sits in a Parisian café contemplating his past, present, and prospects for a not-too-promising future.

Thursday, 08 February, 2018

Contact:

Front Desk

Phone: 203-259-0346 ext. 115
Cost:

Tickets: $30/adults, $20/senior and students

