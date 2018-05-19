The Kenndeys

Pete and Maura Kennedy return for a lively, fun acoustic folk pop show. Be sure to reserve your seat!

In a career that now spans two decades, New York duo Pete and

Maura Kennedy have traversed a broad musical landscape,

surveying power pop, acoustic songwriting, organic rock rooted in

their early days in Austin, and a Byrds-inspired jangle that drew the

attention of Roger McGuinn, Steve Earle, and most notably Nanci

Griffith. The duo co-produced Nanci's latest CD. On their own recent

release, "Closer Than You Know", the songs have a quality, inherent

in Maura’s voice, that is both soothing and urgent. As writers and

producers, the Kennedys continue to mature, from their early style-

conscious pop to today’s burnished sheen. Always tuned to their own

muse, Pete and Maura have once again come up with a unique

sound that is as uplifting as it is unclassifiable.

Pete and Maura Kennedy, both East Coast natives, met in Austin, Texas, joined forces with Nanci Griffith’s Blue Moon Orchestra for a couple of years, and set out on a road that, for two decades, has led them not only west but all over the US and the UK many times.

http://www.kennedysmusic.com/