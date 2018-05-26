Andrew Biagiarelli & Someone You Can Xray

Someone You Can Xray:Is a CT-based rock fusion band for everyone! From electric blues & country, to funk and psychedelic improvisations, hilarious stage antics and surprise instruments, there’s always a surprise!
Website: SomeoneYouCanXRay.com
Andrew Biagiarelli spent his early 20s traveling the American West with just a backpack and a guitar. Jamming around bonfires from Alaska to Colorado, he absorbed all the varied influences of his friends on the road. With a sound ranging in style from folk and blues to jazz-infused, his music is as varied as the landscapes of the American West. While living on a sailboat in the Caribbean, he assimilated reggae and calypso rhythms into his approach to songwriting. A natural storyteller, he weaves a tapestry of songs and tales of his travels into his live performances. You can find more about him at www.AndrewBiagiarelli.com
