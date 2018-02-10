Event calendar brought to you by

Rosemary Minkler Trio

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

The Rosemary Minkler Trio will be returning to The Buttonwood Tree for their second performance! Led by composer/pianist Rosemary Minkler, the trio features Matt Dwonszyk on bass and Eric Hallenbeck on drums. This performance will feature original compositions from their debut album “Prospectus,” as well as new originals and arrangements of pop tunes and jazz standards

BIO:

Born and raised in Waterbury, CT, Rosemary Minkler is an accomplished young pianist, composer, and audio engineer. Rosemary’s diverse abilities make her an in-demand musician. She is currently a member in Danbury-based fusion collective The Recess Bureau and often plays with other musicians in the Connecticut and New York area. Rosemary’s most recent release, Prospectus, is her debut as a bandleader, composer, and audio engineer.

Rosemary’s Website: https://www.rosemaryminkler.com/

CDbaby: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/rosemaryminkler

Saturday, 10 February, 2018

Contact:

Anne Marie

Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

