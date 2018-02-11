NEAR and Far Storytellers FEATURING Joe Flood

This event is being hosted by Jim Harriman and Carolyn Stearns.

SHOW DESCRIPTION:

What a great place to try out a new story or an oldie that needs polish or as a neophyte just to get your feet wet in front of the storytelling community. The first half of the program is an open mic session for anyone to venture into the excitement of story. The second half will feature a familiar voice to the Buttonwood, Joe Flood. Joe has performed many times before Buttonwood audiences and has delighted people with his unique musical style.

BIO:

Joe is also a graduate of Robin Moore’s Master’s Degree in Oral Traditions from the Graduate Institute and featured performer at the Connecticut Storytelling Festival. He describes his stories as “busker stories,” stories about the people and places he’s known as a street performer in his early career. But he also mixes in traditional stories. Primarily a musician, he always works some music in. “Not every song tells a story, but every song HAS a story.”

For NEAR and Far Storytellers, he will combine his multi-instrument talent with a plethora of tales gathered along his long musical road. For more information about his varied career and album releases, please go to his Website: www.joefloodmusic.com. Play special attention to “Songs from the Bend in the River”, a tribute to three 19thcentury songwriters from Middletown, where he grew up.

“Songs bursting with eccentric characters … a voice that perfectly straddles the fence between country and the blues …”

– Kaen Schoemer, The New York Times

Carolyn’s official website: http://www.carolynstearnsstoryteller.com/

Their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NEAR-and-Far-Storytellers-197283876991691/