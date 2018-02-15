Shaking the Tree – Gong and Sound Meditation

Greetings and welcome all!! My name is Andrew and I would like to invite you to the soundship meditation that is Shaking The Tree! I do my practice with many different sound tools and percussion affects including but not limited to; Gongs, bells, ocarinas, drums, horns, Shakers, Singing bowls and many other meditation items to create a soundship for you to take off in and travel to and from meditation land. Each month we will have a new guest join us and share their talents and special unique gifts with all of us. This will indeed be a night to remember! So tell a friend, bring the family, bring a blanket and pillow to lay down on. Bring your zero gravity chair if you have one and as always please Bring good intentions.

P.S. Please be respectful and considerate of the soundscape by not talking during the meditation.