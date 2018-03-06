Intentional & Empowering Yoga

Lead By Theresa Govert

Join us for a fun, accessible and supportive Hatha Yoga class that brings awareness to breathing, intention to movement and an emphasis on inner wisdom and body positivity. You will leave feeling connected and empowered!

Theresa Govert is a yoga instructor and feminist activist based out of East Haddam, CT. She is a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) with Yoga Alliance and is insured with Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. She has studied and practiced meditation and yoga in the USA and Southern Africa and completed her 200 hour yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India at Rishikesh Yog Peeth. Along with group classes and individual sessions, Theresa leads workshops bringing together yoga, feminism & activism and yoga hikes.

For Theresa, yoga has been a journey back into her own body- celebrating it for movement, strength and life rather than hating it for not being perfect enough. Theresa believes that yoga is for everyBODY regardless of size, gender, race, ability, etc. She’s excited to make the gifts of community, connection, movement and yoga available to all.

The Inverted Tree Yogi is rooted in the belief that both in yoga and in our daily lives we benefit by moving our roots, gaining new perspectives and nourishing that which is essential to us.