Meet the Author: Peter Georgescu

Peter Georgescu, Chairman Emeritus of Young & Rubicam and inductee in the Advertising Hall of Fame, discusses his critically acclaimed book, “Capitalists ARISE!: End Economic Inequality, Grow the Middle Class, Heal the Nation.” Includes a 30- to 40-minute author talk, Q & A, book sales & signing. Free and open to the public. Light hors d'oeuvres served.

Georgescu arrived in this country as a penniless Romanian refugee and rose to prominence as the CEO of Young & Rubicam. It’s an American Dream success story that could not play out in today’s economic environment. In his new book, “Capitalists ARISE!: End Economic Inequality, Grow the Middle Class, Heal the Nation,” Georgescu argues that our current economic malaise and social breakdown can be attributed to the short-term thinking spawned by shareholder primacy. With sobering statistics and new research, it points the way toward a future that will only be possible with enlightened capitalism.