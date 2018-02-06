Event calendar brought to you by
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “February Florals” featuring the breathtaking floral still life oil paintings of Bronx native, Sue Barrasi. Her exhibit runs February 1 - 28. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Tuesday, 06 February, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 03 February, 2018
Tuesday, 06 February, 2018
Wednesday, 07 February, 2018
Thursday, 08 February, 2018
Friday, 09 February, 2018 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
