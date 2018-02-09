'Color Fields' Member Art Exhibition

“Color Fields”

Member Exhibition at Stamford Loft Artists Gallery

In Collaboration with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center

February 9 – March 11, 2018

Opening Reception Friday, February 9, 6 to 8 pm

Features Original Museum Painting

Stamford, CT October 21, 2017 – Inspired by the work of the American Color Field Movement of the 1960’s, the Loft Artists Association members will showcase an exhibition of work on view in the Phillips and West Galleries at 575 Pacific Street from February 9 to March 11, 2018. “This is a rare opportunity for our artists to work from an original American abstract painting on loan to us, for the exhibit, from the museum. The broad range of talent and diverse and innovative styles of the LAA artists will be highlighted by this unique inspiration.” Commented LAA Co-Director, Mark Macrides.

Nicholas Krushenick was part of a generation emerging at a time when Abstract Expressionism had fallen out of fashion; these artists were trying to distance themselves from this style and create something new. As a result, Krushenick's work in particular straddled the lines of many styles, including Pop Art and Color Field. Color Field painting features large areas of solid color and a flat picture plane. This treatment of paint on canvas was only viable after acrylic paints became commercially available to artists in the early 1960’s.

An original Nicholas Krushenick painting will be on view at the opening reception Friday, February 9 from 6-8 PM.

This show marks the fourth collaborative event between LAA and SM&NC, free to the public. “Color Fields” is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4:30 pm. Admission and parking are free. Handicapped access is available by appointment. For directions and more information visit loftartists.com.

Now in its 39th year, the Loft Artists Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to building connections within Fairfield County’s visual arts community and introducing the general public to artists and their work. Their grassroots events attract thousands of visitors throughout the tristate area and have been recognized by funding agencies, including the Connecticut Commission on the Arts, corporate and private sponsors, the City of Stamford and by visitors who return year after year.

Sponsored in part by Louis J. Kuriansky Foundation, Laurel House Inc., Bob and Pat Phillips.

