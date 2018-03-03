Maple Sugar Festival Weekend

Celebrate the sweetness of the maple sugaring season as this annual family favorite returns to the SM&NC. Visit the little red sugarhouse on Heckscher Farm and see how sap is turned into maple syrup. Learn how trees are tapped, see how sap is collected, make a maple-themed craft, have your face painted, enjoy live music, and visit our Museum Galleries. On Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm, enjoy the popular pancake brunch*. Don't forget to purchase a pint of fresh maple syrup, made from the trees at the SM&NC.

Daily Admission Fees:

Director's Circle, Family Plus Members and all children 3 & under: FREE

Members: $5 | Non-Members: $10