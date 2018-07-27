Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Theatre Workshop

Curtain Call's Summerstock Programs are full-day, theatre arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors in age appropriate groups to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. Our Summerstock Junior Program consists of two, separate, two-week sessions: Session One, July 23 to August 3, 2018 and Session Two, August 6 to 17, 2018 (Monday to Friday, 10:00am to 3:00pm) for ages 6 to 11. Students may sign up for just one, two-week session or both. Students should bring a lunch each day. Summerstock Junior offers a balance of script acting, improv and musical theatre. The day will include warm-up games and full-group activities as well as class periods where students will receive specialized instruction in age-appropriate groups (ages six to eight and ages nine to eleven). Students will present a showcase of their work on the final day of each session. They will also work on special arts and crafts projects relating to their showcase performance (Session One: August 3 and Session Two: August 17, 2018 at 3:00pm).
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.