Excellence in Education Awards 2018

The Excellence in Education Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of both Stamford’s business community and the devoted individuals who help our students perform better, both in school and beyond into post-secondary education and the working world. The night includes a presentation of the awards as well as a networking reception featuring a silent auction and a tasting celebration of beer from Two Roads Brewery, wine from Domaine Bousquet Winery, and specially-selected hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds benefit SPEF’s educational programs including its nationally-recognized flagship program, the Stamford Mentoring Program.