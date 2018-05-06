Norwalk World War I Digitization Day

Photos, letters, documents and souvenirs help bring the story of World War I back to life. In an effort to help preserve these memories and this significant part of our history, the Norwalk Historical Society, the Norwalk Public Library and the Rowayton Historical Society will be partnering with the Connecticut State Library to hold a WWI Digitization Day on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm at the Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, CT. Limited parking on site, follow signs to overflow parking. Norwalk area residents are being asked to find their WWI related items and stories and bring them to this event to be digitized so they can be included and preserved in the Connecticut Digital Archive. The stories, photos, letters and keepsakes can be from anywhere in the world, as long as the person bringing them to the event is a Connecticut resident. Please register at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.



Connecticut State Library’s Remembering World War One Digitization Days, funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, give Connecticut residents an opportunity to have their WWI photos, letters, keepsakes and stories preserved for future generations. During these events State Library staff record the stories and digitize the photos, letters, medals, keepsakes or objects saved by the men and women who served over here and over there. Their stories and digital images are then made freely available online and will be preserved in the Connecticut Digital Archive so that their efforts and sacrifices are never forgotten. The Remembering World War One project has been holding WWI Digitization Days at libraries, museums and community centers around the state since 2014.



For more information about this event please contact the Norwalk History Society at 203-846-0525, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org. To learn more about the Remembering World War One project or other upcoming events please visit: ctinworldwar1.org/digitization-days/.



Photo Credit: Henry Charles Reardon, Norwalk History Room, Norwalk Public Library