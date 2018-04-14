Connecticut Wingfest is back! This event will bring together the best wings in Connecticut to the Danbury Ice Arena on April 14th . Attendees will be given a day full of music, fun, beer for purchase and of course WINGS!

Local restaurants will compete for the title of “Connecticut’s Best Wings”, determined by a panel of judges through a blind taste test. All attendees will have the chance to sample the wings too, and then vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Award competition .