Support Pequot Library on Giving Day

Pequot Library is participating in this year’s Fairfield County’s Giving Day on March 1, 2018, 12:00 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising competition that unites the community around local causes close to its heart. With sustained continuing support, Pequot Library can continue to bring literature, music, art, science, and the humanities to Fairfield and neighboring communities.



Make a donation online easily and securely by clicking the "donate now" button on Pequot Library’s website. The minimum donation amount is $10. Your generosity will provide funding for lending library services, the engaging and educational programs offered year-round, exhibitions and Special Collections of rare books, manuscripts, and archives, School Outreach tours for students in Fairfield and beyond, and a brand-new website to launch in the Spring.



Thank you for supporting Pequot Library! Enjoy these free programs at the Library on Giving Day. From 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. jump-start your day with a cup of coffee or tea by the fire in Pequot Library's Reading Room. Bring your favorite book or newspaper, or borrow one from our circulating collection. In the evening watch the film All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic at 7:00 p.m. History comes alive in this unique one-hour documentary about Leo Hendrik Baekeland, the "father of modern plastics." Join the film's director and Baekeland's great-grandson for a Q&A after the film to hear about a special local connection.