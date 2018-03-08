Ability Beyond Open House and Ribbon Cutting

The public is invited to celebrate Ability Beyond's new and improved office in Norwalk offering expanded employment, day and transition services for people with disabilities in lower Fairfield County. Enjoy free refreshments, tour the facility and learn more aboutjob training and placement, supported living, and recreational and educational opportunities. Additional Ability Beyond offerings will also be highlighted, including assistive technology, Roses For Autism, and Disability Solutions corporate consulting.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.