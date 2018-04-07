Plunge at the Park for Special Olympics Connecticut by Monroe Police Department

The Monroe Police Department and Special Olympics Connecticut would like to invite you to run, jump, or dive into Great Hollow Lake on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 and make this year’s 8th Annual “Plunge at the Park” a great success! All who are 8 years old and over are invited to take the plunge to support local Special Olympics athletes. Participants should wear a costume, team jersey, or bathing suit. Towels and water shoes are recommended. Event t-shirts will be provided. Those who are underage or do not wish to brave the icy waters of a small town lake can show their support by purchasing an "I'm a Chicken" t-shirt. A minimum donation of $50 per plunger and signed waiver form are required of each participant. (If a plunger is under 18, a parent or guardian’s signature is also required.) Spectators are welcome.

Preregister online at https://www.classy.org/campaign/2018-plunge-at-the-park/c148158 as an individual or as part of a team with friends, relatives, colleagues, or classmates. To request a registration packet or find out more info, contact Jeffrey Veneziano of Special Olympics Connecticut at 203-230-1201, ext. 264 or via e-mail at jefferyv@soct.org, and be sure to become a fan on Facebook under “Monroe Plunge Connecticut.” Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 11:00 am and the plunge will take place promptly at 1:00 pm Preregistration is strongly encouraged, but same day registrants are also welcome.