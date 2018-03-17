Intro to Salsa and Bachata dance class

BEGINNERS R US! Learn basics of these popular social dances with Latin Moves Dance Studio expert Kimberly Charles. This class is for Beginners, or those who need to polish their basics! Anyone wanting a basic introduction to the world of Salsa and Bachata will get the fundamentals of beginner technique in this 1.5 hour workshop with instructor Kimberly Charles - 45 minutes for each style. Basic shines, footwork and partnerwork will be covered. No partner needed.
