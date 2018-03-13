Enjoy an evening of pitch-perfect a cappella harmonies with the best senior female singers at Yale University. Whim ‘n Rhythm’s diverse repertoire ranges from upbeat jazz standards to classic show tunes, from contemporary pop hits to traditional folk ballads.

Tickets: $20/Adults, $10/Seniors and Students



About the Artists:

In 1981, seven Yale women came together to form the university’s first and only senior women’s a cappella group. Today Whim ‘n Rhythm is a nonprofit organization comprised of the best senior female singers at Yale, and has achieved world renowned acclaim and performed in venues ranging from high schools to embassies to the U.S. White House.



Since its foundation, the members of Whim ‘n Rhythm have recorded professional studio albums and traveled to every continent, all while promoting the role of women in higher education and music. In addition to their two domestic tours in the United States, every year Whim embarks on a two-month long world tour during the summer following graduation. This year, their world tour will take them across five continents and to as many as twelve countries.