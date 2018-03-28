Event calendar brought to you by
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Abstract Reflections” featuring the mesmerizing abstract art of New York City painter, Caroline O’Callaghan. Her exhibit runs March 1 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 28 March, 2018
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
