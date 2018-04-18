Whitby School Presents: An Evening with Screenagers Director, Dr. Delaney Ruston
Greenwich Library
101 W Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT06830
Whitby School Presents: An Evening with Screenagers Director, Dr. Delaney Ruston
Wednesday, April 18
6pm - 8pm at Greenwich Library Cole Auditorium
This special event, hosted by Whitby School, will begin with a screening ofScreenagersat 6pm in Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium, followed by a moderated conversation with the film's Director, Dr. Delaney Ruston.
In the popular documentary SCREENAGERS, Dr. Delaney Ruston takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, SCREENAGERS reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.
This event is free and open to the public. Register at whitbyschool.org/screenagers.
Thank you to media sponsor Greenwich Magazine for their support with this event. This event is neither sponsored nor endorsed by Greenwich Library.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.