Outdoor Adventures: Amphibian Amble, Session I
Stamford Museum and Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT
06903-4023
Join in on this Spring favorite! Grab your flashlights, hiking boots, and discover some of the unique creatures that visit these vernal pools once a year to lay their eggs, like wood frogs, American toads, and spotted salamanders. Meets at the Overbrook Nature Center.
Register early, this sells out every year! Pre-registration only. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Call 203.977.6521 to register.
Friday, 23 March, 2018
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Sam Naring
Phone: 203.977.6521
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
