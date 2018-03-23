Outdoor Adventures: Amphibian Amble, Session I

Join in on this Spring favorite! Grab your flashlights, hiking boots, and discover some of the unique creatures that visit these vernal pools once a year to lay their eggs, like wood frogs, American toads, and spotted salamanders. Meets at the Overbrook Nature Center.

Register early, this sells out every year! Pre-registration only. Recommended for ages 5 and older.

Call 203.977.6521 to register.