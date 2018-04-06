What It Is Band

Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford Diner
135 Harvard Avenue
Stamford, CT
06902
USA
The horn driven powerhouse band What It Is at The Stamford Diner on Friday April 6 from 7 to 9 pm:
Something different: “What It Is” playing a dinner set! Some of our familiar material played “unplugged” style along with some jazz and standards that we don’t usually get to play in the dance clubs. Good food. Good night out for the price of dinner only. Reservations required. Call asap: 203.348.7000.
Friday, 06 April, 2018
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Manager
Phone: 203-348-7000
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Sunday, 01 April, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Monday, 02 April, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM
Hearing Voices Network 10:30 PM Tuesday, 03 April, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM
Laughter Yoga 06:00 PM
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
Wellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue 07:00 PM
Monday, 11 June, 2018
SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing 10:45 AM Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
Wellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue 07:00 PM Sunday, 01 April, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Monday, 02 April, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Tuesday, 03 April, 2018
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Monday, 30 April, 2018
Celebration for the launch of the New Play Forum 06:30 PM Thursday, 07 June, 2018
Spirit of Hope Benefit 06:00 PM Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Thursday, 26 April, 2018
Audubon CT Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit (Honoring Ted Gilman & Holt Thrasher) 06:00 PM Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Norwalk Now City Hunt 10:30 AM
Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Spring for Abilis Gala 07:00 PM Saturday, 21 April, 2018
Succeeding In The Community, Champions for Recovery Dinner Dance 06:00 PM Sunday, 15 April, 2018
Romantic Masters and Their Muses 02:00 PM Thursday, 26 April, 2018
Audubon CT Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit (Honoring Ted Gilman & Holt Thrasher) 06:00 PM Sunday, 03 June, 2018
Scavenger Hunt 02:00 PM Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
Wellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue 07:00 PM Thursday, 07 June, 2018
Spirit of Hope Benefit 06:00 PM Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Norwalk Now City Hunt 10:30 AM Monday, 30 April, 2018
Celebration for the launch of the New Play Forum 06:30 PM Monday, 11 June, 2018
SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing 10:45 AM