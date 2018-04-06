Event calendar brought to you by

What It Is Band

Stamford Diner

135 Harvard Avenue
 Stamford, CT 06902
USA

The horn driven powerhouse band What It Is at The Stamford Diner on Friday April 6 from 7 to 9 pm:

Something different: “What It Is” playing a dinner set! Some of our familiar material played “unplugged” style along with some jazz and standards that we don’t usually get to play in the dance clubs. Good food. Good night out for the price of dinner only. Reservations required. Call asap: 203.348.7000.

Friday, 06 April, 2018

Contact:

Manager

Phone: 203-348-7000
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.