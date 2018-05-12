Event calendar brought to you by
Connecticut Ballet presents 'RUSSIAN CLASSICS!'
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Website:
Click to Visit
Connecticut Ballet is excited to present our spring season, entitled 'RUSSIAN CLASSICS!'
Saturday, May 12 at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre, Stamford Center for the Arts. Featuring three one-act ballets including: RAYMONDA VARIATIONS, a staple of the Russian ballet reportoire; PULSE, a contemporary piece choreographed by rising star Darrell Grand-Moultrie; and Michel Fokine's historic ballet, PETROUCHKA, to music by Igor Stravinsky.
Saturday, 12 May, 2018
07:30 PM
Contact:
Jennifer Moscatello
Phone: 203-964-1211
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
