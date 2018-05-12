Tweet Connecticut Ballet presents 'RUSSIAN CLASSICS!'

Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St

Stamford , CT 06901





Website: Click to Visit Connecticut Ballet is excited to present our spring season, entitled 'RUSSIAN CLASSICS!' Saturday, May 12 at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre, Stamford Center for the Arts. Featuring three one-act ballets including: RAYMONDA VARIATIONS, a staple of the Russian ballet reportoire; PULSE, a contemporary piece choreographed by rising star Darrell Grand-Moultrie; and Michel Fokine's historic ballet, PETROUCHKA, to music by Igor Stravinsky.



