Connecticut Ballet presents 'PETROUCHKA' Mother's Day Family Matinee
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Website:
Click to Visit
Connecticut Ballet is excited to present a special Mother's Day Family matinee performance of PETROUCHKA, Michel Fokine's historic one-act ballet, to music by Igor Stravinsky. The performance will include a narrated introduction to the famous ballet, and a meet-and-greet with the principal dancers in the Palace Theatre lobby following the performance.
Sunday, 13 May, 2018
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Contact:
Jennifer Moscatello
Phone: 203-964-1211
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
