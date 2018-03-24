Forest Easter Egg Adventure

Join us for a NEW Easter Egg Adventure this year on our Wheels in the Woods trail. A maximum of 25 kids per session ensures a fun, safe event for all! We'll start with the hunt on our trails where kids can gather eggs in the woods, then head to the Overbrook Nature Center, where we'll get to meet some live animals and create a great craft! Kids will turn in their found eggs for a goody bag! Program will run rain or shine (rain plan will be in Great Hall). This program will take the place of the Heckscher Farm Egg Hunt for 2018. Multiples sessions are available to choose from. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Call the Museum at 203.977.6521 to register. Limited to 25 children per session.



Members: $20/child; free admission for member adults

Non-Members: $25/child; 1 free adult admission for every paying child; additional adults $5 (gate admission is included).