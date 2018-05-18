Imagine: Together We Change Lives

Please join Family & Children's Agency (FCA) on Friday, May 18 for IMAGINE, a dinner-dance and auction, celebrating the work of the Agency in the community for over 75 years.



IMAGINE is FCA's largest annual fundraising initiative; we host hundreds of guests from throughout Fairfield County and beyond for an evening of dinner, dancing, and fundraising, as well as a compelling program. This year's event will be held at the Tokeneke Club in Darien, set in a private enclave, on an idyllic cove, with breathtaking views of Long Island Sound, and we hope you'll join us!



Since 1942, Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) has been helping individuals in our community to build better lives. We provide strength-based, solution-focused services that meet the needs of individuals throughout the life cycle, including children, families, youth, adults and seniors. FCA works to build better lives by offering more than 30 programs that meet needs across the lifespan.

Foster Care programs for emotionally troubled and medically complex children.

Domestic and foreign Adoption services, including post-adoption services for adoptive families.

Family Support and Child & Family Development programs, providing home visitation services for high-risk families, pregnant women and new parents.

ASPIRE, an after-school program that supports nearly 100 at-risk youth in middle and high school.

Behavioral Health programs, including gender-specific programming for women dealing with addictions and IICAPS (Intensive In-home Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Services).

Community Connections programs for individuals experiencing homelessness, including a social rehabilitation center, case management and supportive housing.

Home Care services to keep elderly family members living independently in their own homes.