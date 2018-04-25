Oscar-Nominated Film Edith+Eddie Screening and Discussion

Come see Edith+Eddie, a 2018 Academy Award® nominated best documentary short film, followed by a panel discussion of esteemed experts in the fields of estate planning, probate, geriatric health and social services. You will leave this event astonished by this couple's heartbreaking experience and better informed about elder rights, caregiving decisions and the benefits of strong community support.

See the intimate and moving story of Edith and Eddie, America’s oldest interracial newlyweds, as their love story is disrupted by a family feud that threatens to tear the couple apart. Rev. Douglas McArthur, Senior Pastor, First United Methodist Church, will moderate a panel discussion after the film. Panelists include: Hon. Gerald M. Fox, III, probate judge for the city of Stamford; Jevera Hennessey, Esq., specializing in estate planning and estate and trust administration; Ellen Bromley, Director, Stamford Social Services, city of Stamford and Dr. Allison Ostroff, Director, Division of Geriatrics, Stamford Hospital and the Stamford Health Geriatric Assessment Center.

Wednesday, April 25th 6pm-8pm

Ferguson Library Auditorium, One Public Library Plaza, Stamford, CT

Presented by SilverSource, Inc. and The Ferguson Library

Free event, refreshments will be served.

Reservations requested: https://eventactions.com/eareg.aspx?ea=Rsvp