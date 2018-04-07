Event calendar brought to you by
Spring Birding Class: Bird Watching Basics
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Road
Greenwich, CT
06831
Before you can spot the 200 species of birds that call Audubon Greenwich home for some part of the year, it all starts with the basics. Following an indoor introduction to Ornithology as well as to the tools and skills used in bird study, enjoy an afternoon walk to discover the wonders of bird watching. This class will also cover how to best use binoculars, guides, and on-line resources that help make birding so much fun!
RSVP required to Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org
Saturday, 07 April, 2018
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Ted Gilman
Phone: 12039301353
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
Upcoming Events
