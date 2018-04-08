Event calendar brought to you by
Pancake Breakfast & Pond Walk at Audubon Greenwich
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Road
Greenwich, CT
06831
Celebrate Spring with us in our newly refurbished barn for a delicious pancake breakfast! We will have music, crafts and a hike to visit our pond to meet frogs, salamanders and other creatures that call Audubon home. As a special thank you, all Audubon members eat for free!
All ages
$10 non-members, Members FREE Please RSVP to Eli Schaffer at eschaffer@audubon.org or 203 930_1349
Sunday, 08 April, 2018
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Contact:
Eli Schaffer
Phone: 12039301349
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM
Wellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue 07:00 PM
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Thursday, 05 April, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM
Bob Gotta's Acoustic Open Mic 07:00 PM
Tony Award-winning musical, ANNIE, returns to Stamford 07:30 PM Friday, 06 April, 2018
'Worth A Thousand Words' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM
Monday, 11 June, 2018
SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing 10:45 AM Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
Wellness Wednesdays: Overcome Depression and Fatigue 07:00 PM
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 05 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Friday, 06 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Spring for Abilis Gala 07:00 PM Saturday, 21 April, 2018
Succeeding In The Community, Champions for Recovery Dinner Dance 06:00 PM Tuesday, 01 May, 2018
Intentional & Empowering Yoga 01:15 PM Saturday, 07 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM
Saturday, 05 May, 2018
10th Annual Ron's Run for the Roses Charity Gala 02:30 PM Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 05 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Friday, 06 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 07 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 10 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Wednesday, 11 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 12 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Friday, 13 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 April, 2018
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM