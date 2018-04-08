Event calendar brought to you by

Pancake Breakfast & Pond Walk at Audubon Greenwich

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Celebrate Spring with us in our newly refurbished barn for a delicious pancake breakfast! We will have music, crafts and a hike to visit our pond to meet frogs, salamanders and other creatures that call Audubon home. As a special thank you, all Audubon members eat for free!

All ages

$10 non-members, Members FREE

Please RSVP to Eli Schaffer at eschaffer@audubon.org or 203 930_1349

Sunday, 08 April, 2018

Contact:

Eli Schaffer

Phone: 12039301349
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

