Bird Walk at Grass Island Park

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

Join Audubon Greenwich for a free bird walk at this downtown Greenwich park. With its combination of salt water harbor, lawns, thickets and woodland edge, Grass island provides habitat to an impressive variety of birds including ducks, herons, gulls, songbirds and raptors. The park is within walking distance from the Greenwich train station and the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club. Bring binoculars and field guides if you have them or borrow one from us.
 
Meet in the first parking lot on the right on Grass Island Road, Greenwich CT
 
To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org

Saturday, 14 April, 2018

Ted Gilman

Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit

