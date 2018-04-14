Bird Walk at Grass Island Park

Join Audubon Greenwich for a free bird walk at this downtown Greenwich park. With its combination of salt water harbor, lawns, thickets and woodland edge, Grass island provides habitat to an impressive variety of birds including ducks, herons, gulls, songbirds and raptors. The park is within walking distance from the Greenwich train station and the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club. Bring binoculars and field guides if you have them or borrow one from us.

Meet in the first parking lot on the right on Grass Island Road, Greenwich CT

