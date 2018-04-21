Spring Wildflower Ecology & Photo Walk

Join us for a walk to learn about the natural history and identification of early spring wildflowers. Discover the ecological niches of these fragile woodland treasures that call Audubon Greenwich home. Bring a camera or cell phone to take some pictures!
Ages 5 and up
$5 members, $8 non-members
To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.