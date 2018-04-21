Spring Wildflower Ecology & Photo Walk

Join us for a walk to learn about the natural history and identification of early spring wildflowers. Discover the ecological niches of these fragile woodland treasures that call Audubon Greenwich home. Bring a camera or cell phone to take some pictures!

Ages 5 and up

$5 members, $8 non-members

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org