Spring Birding Class: Warblers & Neotropical Migrants

Warblers are our most colorful spring visitors and often the most sought after birds to see as they journey northward to their summer breeding grounds. Join Ted Gilman for an introductory lecture on the life histories of these beautiful birds and learn how to identify the 20+ species that pass through Connecticut each May. Afterwards we will venture outside to hopefully find some of the first arriving warblers and other spring migrants that fill Audubon Greenwich with color every spring.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org