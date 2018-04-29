What's the Buzz? The Amazing World of Bees

Discover the amazing lives of bees as we search for native bees in our meadows and celebrate the new honeybee colony in our observation hive. We will be welcoming a new queen and thousands of worker bees who will be carrying out the important task of pollinating the flowers of Audubon Greenwich. You will learn the important role that bees play to support our ecosystem and how you can plant native plants in your backyard to support them!

Ages 5 and up

$5 members, $8 non-members

To RSVP contact Eli Schaffer at 203 930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org