Turtle Time!

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Road
 Greenwich, CT 06831

The ponds and lake at Audubon Greenwich are home to many turtles! At this special family event you'll learn about turtle natural history, nesting behavior and how to help protect them. After meeting some of our resident turtles, we'll go on a hike to Mead Lake to find nesting Painted Turtles and Snapping Turtles. 

All ages welcome

$5 members, $8 non-members

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203 930-1353 or tgilman@audubon.org

Saturday, 26 May, 2018

Contact:

Ted Gilman

Phone: 12039301353
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$5 for members, $8 for non-members

