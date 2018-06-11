SilverSource 18th Annual Charity Golf Outing

Make plans to attend the 18th Annual SilverSource Charity Golf Outing on Monday, June 11, 2018 at beautiful Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT. Proceeds from the event will support the SilverSource Elderly Housing Stability Program, elder eviction protection and the Ride To Wellness Medical Transportation Program.

Enjoy a pre-tournament brunch, shotgun start, awards, prizes, cocktail reception, dinner, silent auction and more. Spend the day playing on a delightfully challenging course, originally designed by renowned golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones.

This year’s event will recognize Rey Giallongo, Jr., Chairman and CEO, First County Bank and President, First County Bank Foundation. Since taking the CEO post in 2001, Giallongo has led a significant transformation of the company, building upon its trusted advisor culture and increasing focus on meeting the credit needs of local individuals and businesses. As President of the First County Bank Foundation, grant making to local nonprofits has exceeded $8.2 million since 2001.

With community support, SilverSource has provided $1.7M in emergency assistance over the past five years to prevent elder evictions and homelessness. The SilverSource Charity Golf Outing raises funds to support these efforts as well as the Ride to Wellness Transportation Program, providing vital transportation for seniors in our community to attend their medical and dental appointments.

A variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are currently available. Full details and registration is available online at https://silversource.org/golf/ but hurry, sponsors must sign up on or before April 5, 2018 to receive full sponsorship benefits. Registration for golfers opens April 1st.

Visit at https://silversource.org/golf/ for additional details, or Contact Kathleen Bordelon, Executive Director of SilverSource: KBordelon@SilverSource.org or call (203) 324-6584. Our thanks to media sponsor Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media.

SilverSource, formerly known as Senior Services of Stamford, was founded in 1908. It is an independent, nonprofit foundation that advocates for older adults and provides case management, emergency financial assistance and other services to positively improve the quality of life for people over age 60. In addition, SilverSource is an information resource center and referral source for older adults and their families. SilverSource, Inc., is a 501(c) 3, is located at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, CT 06905. For more information visit www.silversource.org or call 203.324.6584.