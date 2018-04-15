Romantic Masters and Their Muses

Have you ever wondered what or who inspired the great composers to write their masterpieces?

See acclaimed international pianist, Robyn Carmichael at Pequot Library for a rare glimpse into the lives of four great masters of the keyboard: Chopin, Schumann, Liszt and Mendelssohn. Discover many new insights about these great geniuses, in a program combining music, poetry, images, and commentary.Free and open to the public.

Audiences and critics have praised pianist Robyn Carmichael for her “extraordinary poetry” and “lush, thrilling and intensely personal” performances. Carmichael's distinctive style has defined her concerts in the U.S. and Europe.



Carmichael has appeared at the Aspen Music Festival, the Grand Concert Hall at City Halls (Glasgow, Scotland), Ostrogski Palace Concert Hall (Warsaw, Poland), CAMI Hall in New York City, Denver's Municipal Auditorium, San Francisco's Nourse Theater, the Salk Institute, the Idyllwild Summer Music Festival, Radziejowice Palace (Poland), and many other music venues in the U.S. and Europe.