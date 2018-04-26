Audubon CT Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit (Honoring Ted Gilman & Holt Thrasher)

Audubon CT's Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit Dinner is held each Spring to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the conservation of birds, other wildlife, and their habitats.

Our 2018 Benefit, EXPERIENCE NATURE!, will take place Thursday, April 26, 2018, from 6 - 10 p.m. at The Belle Haven Club in Greenwich. Audubon Connecticut is fortunate to be able to honor the following champions of conservation and the environment:

- B. Holt Thrasher - Current Trustee + Treasurer of the National Marine Sanctuaries Foundation & Former Chairman of National Audubon will receive the Audubon Connecticut Environmental Leadership Award

- Ted Gilman - Senior Naturalist & Education Specialist of Audubon Greenwich for 40 Years will receive the Katie O’Brien Lifetime Achievement Award

6:30 p.m. – Cocktail Reception

7:30 p.m. - Dinner and Program

Cocktail Attire

Proceeds from this event support Audubon Connecticut.

Contributions in excess of $100.00 per guest are fully tax-deductible.

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE at: http://ct.audubon.org/environmental-leadership-awards-benefit

For questions, please contact Event Manager Beth Bobek at 203-524-4889 or beth@eventsbybeth.com.