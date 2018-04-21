Succeeding In The Community, Champions for Recovery Dinner Dance

Enjoy a fun evening of cocktails, a silent auction, dinner and dancing to support mental health recovery at Laurel House, Inc.'s annual dinner dance.

Laurel House will honor Dr. Lloyd Sederer, Chief Medical Officer of the New York State Office of Mental Health, as their 2018 Champion for Recovery.

Five 2018 Town Champions will also be recognized and include: Amy Bell, Executive Director of the Darien Community Association (DCA),Darien; Amy Wilkinson, Rotary Club of New Canaan Board Director, New Canaan; Cathy and Neil Konstantin, Public Education Advocates; and Kim Meier, President of Near & Far Aid, Fairfield/Westport.