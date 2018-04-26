It's the Premier Women's Event of the Season: A SHOPPING, SIPPING, NIBBLING, ENTERTAINING, MINGLING NIGHT OUT WITH YOUR GIRLFRIENDS. Its the Ultimate "Fun Girls Night Out" and this season we are back Stamford at The Crowne Plaza (2701 Summer Street). Ladies will enjoy Shopping, Dancing, Food and Drink Samples, FREE Swag Bags, Mini-Makeovers, Photo Booth Photos and Prizes.

AND... SPECIAL ENTERTAINMENT!! The "Fun Girls Night Out" welcomes "Divas in a Man's World" ~ a star-studded concert spectacular featuring the world's best celebrity and female impersonators! Starring Steven Andrade as Cher, and the hilarious Gary Dee as your host, Joan Rivers, in a concert experience! We are so excited to be working with them again this season as they were the longest running celebrity impersonator act in Atlantic City, they have played in Las Vegas and in various cities around the world.



So join us, for our 10th Year Celebration with all your girlfriends! You will have so much fun!